Bill Clinton Previously Visited Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island, Newly Unsealed Court Documents Suggest

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is alleged to have previously visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island, as suggested in newly unsealed court documents. In the legal papers, which contains a phone interview with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, its claimed that Clinton traveled with Epstein to his private island — Little St. James — and stayed there with "two young girls" from New York.

"I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said 'well he owes me a favor," Guiffre told lawyer Jack Scarola in a 2011. "He never told me what favors they were. I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke . . . He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets." Giuffre also said that "orgies were a constant thing that took place" on Little St. James island, but she did not say whether or not Clinton was involved. Notably, Clinton issued a statement in 2019, denying any nefarious involvement with Epstein, and claiming that he had little direct encounters with the disgraced financier.

Clinton is not the only high-profile figure mentioned in the documents, as Britain's Prince Andrew is also alleged to have been involved with Epstein and young women. Epstein allegedly instructed a girl referred to as Jane Doe #3 to "give the prince whatever he demanded and report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse." Guiffre also claims to have been forced to have sex with Prince Andrew by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents state that Epstein allegedly sexually trafficked the girl to powerful people to "ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political and financial gain, as well as to obtain potential blackmail information."

Epstein died in August 2019, after being arrested on charges of sexually trafficking underage girls. His prison-death was ruled a suicide. Maxwell was arrested on July 2, and is facing four counts of sex trafficking and two counts of perjury, stemming from her time as an associate of Epstein. She allegedly helped Epstein groom minors for sexual encounters with adults. She has denied all the allegations. Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, New York. Her attorneys have requested that she be granted bail, but prosecutors have argued that her extreme wealth makes her a flight risk. Her trial is set for July 2021.