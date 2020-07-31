Ghislaine Maxwell Lied in Court About Contact With Jeffrey Epstein, New Court Documents Reveal

Ghislaine Maxwell is reported to have lied in court about having contact with Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly released court documents. NBC News reports that contrary to Maxwell and her lawyers stating she had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade, email correspondence between the two exist as of 2015. The outlet further notes how in one of the emails between the pair, Epstein appeared to be drafting a statement regarding the allegations brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged that she was one of the pair's teenage sex-trafficking victims.

In another email, that NBC News notes is rife with typos, "jeffrey E." wrote: "You have done nothing wrong and i woudl (sic) urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an esacping (sic) convict. go to parties. deal with it." Additionally, the emails refer to "Gmax" either in the email address or the recipient section. FBI and federal prosecutors say that "Gmax" is the name Maxwell used when setting up a new cell phone in someone else's name in the past year. They believe this may have been in an effort to avoid being detected by authorities.

The new documents are from a 2015 defamation case filed against Maxwell by Giuffre, who claims that both Maxwell and Epstein directed her to have sex with men between 2000 and 2002. The lawsuit was brought after Maxwell accused Giuffre of lying about the abuse she says she suffered, The case was eventually settled privately.

FLASHBACK: Ghislaine Maxwell's bail memo from this month July 10, claiming "she’d had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade." Undermined by a just-released email correspondence from 2015. That memo: https://t.co/QDtcANDvWy pic.twitter.com/vnBHYc3jml — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 31, 2020

Maxwell was arrested on July 2, and has been charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury. The indictment against Maxwell states that she is believed to have "assisted, facilitated, and contributed" to the abuse of underage girls between in the years of 1994 and 1997. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, New York. Her lawyers have requested bail, but prosecutors say that they believe she is a flight risk due to affluence.

The judge has set Maxwell's trial date for July 12, 2021. Notably, the unsealed court documents show that Giuffre alleged Prince Andrew and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson — among other possible high profile figures — as being men that she was sent to by Maxwell and Epstein. Both men have denied the claims.