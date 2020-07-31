Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Ghislaine Maxwell's Abuse of One of Epstein's Alleged Victims

Ghislaine Maxwell has asserted her innocence in the alleged crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, but newly released court documents reveal claims that she abused one of his alleged victims. CNN reports that in a May 2016 deposition, Virginia Giuffre claimed that she was recruited by Maxwell and Epstein as a teenager, and forced to do sex work. Regarding her interactions with Maxwell, Giuffre stated that the socialite "directed her" to have sex with a number of high profile men.

Among those she named were Britain's Prince Andrew and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Giuffre also stated that she was sent to have sex with "another prince," as well as an individual she described as "the large hotel chain owner." Both Prince Andrew and Richardson have since denied the allegations. Giuffre also stated that she was financially compensated for a photo of herself and Prince Andrew that has been circulating for some time. After being pressed further, Giuffre replied, "Look, I've given you what I know right now.I'm sorry. This is very hard for me and very frustrating to have to go over this. I don't... I don't recall all of the people. There was a large amount of people that I was sent to."

Remember that famous Prince Andrew photo with Ghislaine Maxwell and the victim? The FBI had their own copy for years - even before the victim's 2011 FBI interview. The FBI knew. They always knew. pic.twitter.com/A5TjKt4Kf7 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Maxwell has been accused of enticing minors to travel to engage in sexual acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual acts, and perjury, according to a grand jury indictment from the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan. She is currently being housed at a Brooklyn detention center without bail. Following her arrest, a friend of Maxwell's — Christopher Mason, a TV host and journalist who has known her for many years — said that he believes she has copies of incriminating videos of Epstein and others, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

"Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason told the outlet. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."