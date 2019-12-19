Bette Midler Reacts to President Donald Trump’s Impeachment With Just 1 Word

Tonight, the House of Representatives voted earlier tonight to impeach President Donald Trump. In the aftermath of the votes on two Articles of Impeachment, everyone seemed to weigh in on social media with their opinions on the matter. That includes noted Trump critic Bette Midler, who tweeted out a one-word reply to the whole ordeal.

Impeached. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 19, 2019

Naturally, the tweet from The Divine Miss M has already gotten some traffic, with 2,000 retweets and more than 20,000 likes. As expected, the replies are a flood of GIFs and memes coming from all across the political spectrum.

“It’s a start,” wrote one enthusiastic user, while another replied, “Now’s when the fun begins.” On the opposite end, many claimed that the impeachment would simply guarantee Trump’s re-election next year. “Thank you Democrats for insuring [sic] my President’s re-election! Oh, and we’ll also be taking back the house,” one tweet read.

Back in August, Midler posted about a candid photograph of Trump after he showed up at a couple’s wedding, which she replied simply “I may hurl.” Earlier in the year, she also took to Twitter to address the president’s aspirations for winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

“How absolutely ironic/hilarious/absurd/ that the most divisive person to EVER be POTUS is actually angling for a #NobelPeacePrize,” Midler wrote. “It boggles the mind!!!”

Midler isn’t the only celebrity speaking out about Trump’s impeachment. Pop superstar Lizzo brought back one of her more popular impeachment tweets by adding simply “This aged well.” Likewise, actress and activist Alyssa Milano also spoke out, though her message was less celebratory than some might have expected.

“I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe,” Milano wrote. “But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover.”

Wednesday evening, the House voted on two Articles of Impeachment against Trump, the first was Abuse of Power, which won with 230-197. The second, Obstruction of Congress, won with 229-198.

The vote marks only the third occasion in U.S. history where the president was impeached. Andrew Johnson was the first back in 1868, with Bill Clinton being the second 130 years later. Neither was removed from office following their respective trials held in the Senate.