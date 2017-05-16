Plane Goes Missing Near Bermuda Triangle, Strange Potential Explanation Revealed

The US Coast Guard is currently searching for a small aircraft carrying four people that went missing in the Bermuda Triangle earlier this week.

The pilot of the MU-2B turboprop is a 40-year-old New Hampshire man named Nathan Ulrich. The passengers on the aircraft include with Jennifer Blumin, the 40-year-old CEO and Founder of event management firm Skylight Group, and her two kids, 4-year-old Phineas and 2-year-old Theodore.

On Monday, Air traffic control in Miami lost radar and radio contact with the plane around 2:10 pm, according to Daily Mail. The US Coast Guard says that the plane was 37 miles east of the island of Eleuthera and flying at about 24,000 feet when contact was lost.

The plane departed the Borinquen, Puerto Rico around 11 am on Monday morning. The aircraft never made it to its final destination in Titusville, Florida.

The Coast Guard, Customs Border Patrol, and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force is all searching for the plane.

Ulrich’s ex-wife, actress Rae Dawn Chong, took to Twitter to express her concern for the incident.

“My ex-hubby’s (Nathan Ulrich) plane is missing over the Bermuda Triangle,” she wrote. “I am sad and in shock. So send prayers to his family. Thanks.”

Lt. Commander Ryan Kelly, a spokesman for the Coast Guard said: “There’s no indication of significant adverse weather at the time.”

One possible explanation for the disappearance of the plane is hexagonal cloud formations that create air bombs with winds of 170 mph in the Bermuda Triangle. Last year, it was reported that these cloud formations could be the answer to the mystery of the deadly area.

According to Meteorologist Dr. Randy Cerveny, “The satellite imagery is really bizarre…the hexagonal shapes of the cloud formations.”

“These types of hexagonal shapes in the ocean are in essence air bombs,” Dr. Cerveny said. “They’re formed by what is called microbursts and they’re blasts of air that come down out of the bottom of a cloud and then hit the ocean and then create waves that can sometimes be massive in size as they start to interact with each other.”

In the last 100 years, at least 1,000 lives have been lost in the Bermuda Triangle. About four planes and 20 ships go missing every year on average.

