Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Recalled

A popular Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a life-threatening risk to some consumers. The popular ice cream company earlier in June voluntarily recalled its Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough due to a packaging error that resulted in the presence of undeclared peanuts.

The recall only affects consumers in England, Scotland, and Wales, where the recalled ice cream was sold at Sainsbury's, the second-largest chain of supermarkets in the U.K., according to an alert shared by the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency. The recall affects just a single batch of the Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. The recalled ice cream was sold in a 465-milliliter pack size with a "Best Before" date of "April 2023." Consumers can further confirm if they purchased the recalled ice cream through its batch code, with batch code L1278 the only one included in the recall.

Per the recall notice, the recall was initiated after Ben & Jerry's learned that as a result of a packaging error, the Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream has the incorrect lid of Ben & Jerry's Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream, meaning there are peanuts not mentioned on the lid. Peanuts pose a potentially life-threatening risk for consumers with a peanut allergy, which is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy usually occur within minutes after exposure and can include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergy is also the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Due to the risk the ice cream poses to some consumers, those with a peanut allergy are advised not to consume the recalled Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream. The ice cream should instead be returned to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. In a statement, Ben & Jerry's said, "the safety of our fans that buy and enjoy our products is always our number one priority, which is why we are taking the voluntary precaution of recalling this one batch as it could pose a safety risk to those people with a peanut allergy... we apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation."