Barron Trump Seemingly Absent From Dad Donald's Presidential Send-Off

The Trump family officially exited the White House on Wednesday as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Donald Trump gave one last speech before boarding Air Force One, which his children and grandchildren attended. However, teenage son Barron Trump was not present to hear his father speak during the presidential send-off ceremony.

According to PEOPLE, the 14-year-old Barron — Trump's only child with First Lady Melania Trump — did not stand on the tarmac, but he did join his parents in Air Force One. He traveled with them to Florida. Although he wasn't seen exiting the White House with them to make the trip to Joint Base Andrews. Sources later told the outlet that Barron will spend the immediate future with his parents at the private Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Guess who's missing from this family photo? Where is Barron? https://t.co/0XDWXL1OSg — Janet on another Planet is finally home. (@JanetFinally) January 20, 2021

There were several people that noticed Barron was missing from the send-off, which prompted a considerable number of comments. Some asked if he had recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in November. Others just wondered if he had chosen to skip the ceremony for other reasons.

While Barron was not in attendance for the send-off ceremony, the other children were on hand. Trump's older daughter, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner sat in the front row during the now-former president's speech. Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, joined them in the front row, as did Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump and their two young children. Tiffany Trump also attended with her new fiancé, businessman Michael Boulos.

"We've left it all — as the athletes would say — we left it all on the field," Trump said during his brief speech on Wednesday. "In a month when we're sitting in Florida, we can't look at each other and say, 'Well, only if we worked a little bit harder.'"

Melania also spoke to those gathered and expressed thanks for the support over the years. "Being your first lady was my greatest honor," She said. "Thank you for your love and support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers, God bless you all, God bless your families, and God bless this beautiful nation." The couple then departed Joint Base Andrews and headed down to Florida.

Prior to leaving the White House, Trump did leave a note for Biden, following a tradition in the Oval Office. The contents of the letter remain a mystery, but many Twitter users asked if they could see the message. Some wondered whether it was a lighthearted message or if Trump had taken a more combative approach.