Video Shows Barron Trump, 14, Is Now Taller Than Dad Donald

Social media may have been sent into overdrive over the weekend following that now-viral video of First Lady Melania Trump refusing to hold President Donald Trump's hand, but their son also drew plenty of attention. At just 14 years old, Barron Trump is already towering over both of his parents.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump, First Lady Melania, and Barron return to the White House. pic.twitter.com/YBtHH93OQm — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2020

In video shared by The Hill, Barron appeared several inches taller than his parents as they boarded Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey on Sunday en route to the White House. The First Family had been at their golf resort for the weekend after visiting the president's younger brother, Robert Trump, in a New York City hospital. Robert died Saturday at the age of 71 after suffering from brain bleeds brought on by a fall, according to a family friend who spoke to The New York Times.

The public appearance, according to Hollywood Life, marked Barron's first since February. As he offered cameras a short wave, social media erupted over the fact of just how much he has grown. Although his exact height is unknown, many suggested that he is pushing 6 feet 6 inches, as his father is 6 feet 3 inches and his mother is 5 feet, 10 inches.

Trump is 6’3 and Barron is touching 6’6 at 14 years old. Does anyone know if he can play ball? pic.twitter.com/FkMKqyFMSS — Ted (@TedInPittsburgh) August 17, 2020

Although Barron is largely kept out of the spotlight, he recently found himself at the center of controversy. As the president continued to push for schools across the country to reopen despite the ongoing pandemic and warnings from health officials, it was revealed that the teen's school, St. Andrew's Episcopal School, would not be reopening its doors for in-person classes. In a letter sent to parents and obtained by CNN, head of school Robert Kosasky said that the school would begin in early September with a virtual-learning-only plan. That plan was enacted after a Montgomery County, Maryland, health official said private schools could not reopen until Oct. 1. That order was later overturned by Gov. Larry Hogan.

As the controversy continued, the president told reporters on Aug. 13 that he would prefer his son to be back in a classroom setting. According to the New York Post, Trump said, "I'd like to have him go back and I understand they're gonna go — they're doing computer for a little while, they’re doing the laptop deal. And, you know, it's too bad."