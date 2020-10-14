Barron Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19, Melania Trump Says

✖

On Oct. 2, President Donald Trump shared that both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, there were questions about whether the couple's son, Barron Trump, had also contracted the illness. Now, on Wednesday, Melania shared that their 14-year-old son did test positive for COVID-19 after both of his parents contracted the illness, according to the Huffington Post. In a statement posted on the White House's official website, Melania said that her son "exhibited no symptoms" at the time and that he has since tested negative.

In her statement, Melania wrote that she first thought about her son's health and well-being when she and her husband initially tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote, "To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

Melania went on to chronicle her own battle with COVID-19. She wrote that she was fortunate enough to experience "minimal symptoms," but that they came all at once. The first lady also wrote that she went a more "natural route" when it came to medicine, opting for vitamins and healthy food as she was being taken care of by a larger medical team. "I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can," she continued. "Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did. If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges." Melania ended her message with, "Thank you to everyone who reached out, and offered well wishes and prayers for our family. You remain in ours as well."

While Melania and Barron experienced minimal and less harsh symptoms related to COVID-19, the president was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Facility on Oct. 2 after contracting the illness. He was subsequently released from the facility only days later. On Monday, Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, said that the president has since tested negative for COVID-19 over consecutive days, per CNN. The news came on the same day that the president was set to hold a packed rally in Florida.