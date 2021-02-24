Barron Trump: Photos Through the Years
Barron Trump is the youngest child of former President Donald Trump, and understandably the least famous of them. Barron lived in the White House for four years and grew up before Americans' eyes, but he spent little time in the spotlight. Most of what Americans know about the teenager comes from photos and scant press releases from the Trump administration.
Barron Trump was born in March of 2006, the only son of Donald and Melania Trump. He was raised in New York City and seemed destined to become entangled in his father's life there for years, from The Apprentice onward. Barron and his mother even remained in New York at the beginning of Trump's presidency, waiting until mid-June to move to the White House.
Americans have watched Barron grow as a member of the first family — especially physically. In the most recent photos, Barron seems to have several inches on his father, who is over six feet tall, to begin with. Barron's height remains one of his most commented-on features.
Barron is also known to be a soccer fan and enjoy video games, but little is known about him beyond that. However, with the Trump family holding on to the spotlight, it seems likely that he will remain in the public eye for years to come. Here is a look at Barron Trump's media legacy so far.
2006 U.S. Open
Baby Barron made one of his first public appearances at the 2006 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. He wowed the crowd sitting with his mother and father in the stands, though no one knew at the time that the trio would one day occupy the White House.
Walk of Fame
Even as a toddler, Barron was accustomed to the fact that his family wielded power and influence, as exemplified here when he helped his father accept his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During Trump's presidency, his star was routinely defaced.
Big Family
Barron grew up as the youngest of his father's five children, and his eldest siblings were adults at the time he was born. This sets a clear tone in family photos going back to Barron's early life.
Politics
As the only child living with Trump at the time of his presidential campaign, Barron often filled the role of projecting a familial image for the Trumps. He famously attended the Republican National Convention in 2016, though later he reduced his public appearances.
The Expert
When Barron and Melania finally moved from New York to the White House, Barron amused many onlookers with a t-shirt reading "the expert." Some wondered if the young boy was expecting to take the reigns once he got inside the nation's capitol.
Soccer
Barron enjoys soccer as both a fan and a player, setting him apart from many other American boys his age. In 2019, he attended the International Champions Cup game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Height
Finally, these days the most famous images of Barron are the ones where he stands right beside his father, revealing the immense height difference between them now. In August of 2020, the two disembarked an aircraft together in Washington, D.C., where it looked like Barron had a good five or six inches on the president.