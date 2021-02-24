Barron Trump: Photos Through the Years

Barron Trump is the youngest child of former President Donald Trump, and understandably the least famous of them. Barron lived in the White House for four years and grew up before Americans' eyes, but he spent little time in the spotlight. Most of what Americans know about the teenager comes from photos and scant press releases from the Trump administration.

Barron Trump was born in March of 2006, the only son of Donald and Melania Trump. He was raised in New York City and seemed destined to become entangled in his father's life there for years, from The Apprentice onward. Barron and his mother even remained in New York at the beginning of Trump's presidency, waiting until mid-June to move to the White House.

Americans have watched Barron grow as a member of the first family — especially physically. In the most recent photos, Barron seems to have several inches on his father, who is over six feet tall, to begin with. Barron's height remains one of his most commented-on features.

Barron is also known to be a soccer fan and enjoy video games, but little is known about him beyond that. However, with the Trump family holding on to the spotlight, it seems likely that he will remain in the public eye for years to come. Here is a look at Barron Trump's media legacy so far.