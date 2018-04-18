Barbara Bush Mourned by Family and Admirers: ‘Wonderful Woman Who Inspired Many’

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on Tuesday evening, and admirers took to social media in droves to pay tribute to her.

The death was first announced by the office of her husband, President George H.W. Bush.

“A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17 2018 at the age of 92,” the statement read. “She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush; five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce.”

It continued, “The official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as is practical.”

After the announcement went out, family, friends, fellow political giants and admirers took to social media to mourn her passing. Scroll through to see some of the most notable.

George W. Bush

Her son, President George W. Bush, share done of the most emotional tributes alongside a photo of his parents during happier times.

“My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was,” George W. wrote. “Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more.”

He continued, “Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

George P. Bush

My grandmother’s entire life was focused on others. For my grandfather, she was his top adviser and confidante. For her family, she was a steady, loving and guiding hand. And for her country, she was an inspiration and an example for all. 1/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018

My grandmother didn’t just live life; she lived it well. And the sorrow of her loss is softened by the knowledge of her impact on our family and our country. I will miss you, Ganny—but know we will see you again. 2/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018

George P. Bush, Bush’s grandson and the son of Jeb Bush, also shared a meaningful tribute to the late literacy advocate on Twitter.

Laura Bush

I’m missing my mother-in-law and role model tonight. Barbara Bush was a loving mother and grandmother. The world is poorer without her in it. Rest in peace, dear Bar. https://t.co/gV8veToYi9 — Laura Bush (@laurawbush) April 18, 2018

George W.’s wife, Laura Bush, paid tribute to her mother-in-law with a brief but poignant statement. In it, she described Bush as her “role model.”

Donald and Melania Trump

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4OW72iddQx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The current First Family issued a statement on Tuesday night to “celebrate the life” of Bush.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle also issued a statement about Bush that reflected on the guidance she provided them over the years.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

The Clintons, who followed the Bushes into the White House, took to Twitter to share a descriptive tribute to “fierce and feisty” First Lady.

Larry King

Our dear Barbara Bush. A grand lady, a great friend…she made the White House a brighter place. How we will miss you! Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/zrjm9FUoLD — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 17, 2018

Outside of the Presidential families, TV personality Larry King shared a throwback photo of himself and the Bushes alongside kind words.

Athletes

The mourning spread into the sports community, as well.

Houston Texans player JJ Watt shared a handful of photos with Bush, who he described as “a beautiful light,” over the years.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

Golfer Jack Nicklaus shared a lengthy remark, as well as some photos.

Barbara Bush was a tremendous wife, mother, grandmother & friend. Always a role model. Always a champion for others. We will miss her greatly. Our love and prayers go out to the Bush family, their extended family, their countless friends, and a nation who adored her. ??#FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/8TitEbydro — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 18, 2018

Admirers

Countless other admirers also took to Twitter to mourn Bush’s death.

See some of the additional tributes below.

I never knew Barbara Bush as the First Lady. I only knew her after her time in office. And from what I saw of her, she was classy, kind, a grateful servant, & a perfect embodiment of the good of this country. She made her country proud. Rest in peace, Mrs. Bush. You’ll be missed. — Matt Peterson (@Mattamorphosis) April 18, 2018

Godspeed Barbara Bush. Thank you for being the epitome of class. — Chris Huntington (@globalCISO) April 18, 2018

RIP Barbara Bush. A warm, lovely, classy person and First Lady. Prayers to the Bush family. pic.twitter.com/NWram5q9of — heli darlington (@HeliDarling) April 18, 2018

I never met Barbara Bush, but I believe the world needs more women—and men—like her. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 18, 2018

