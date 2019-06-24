More Than 23,000 Containers of Baby Formula Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

Perrigo Company is recalling over 23,000 containers of baby formula sold only at Walmart due to the potential presence of “metal foreign matter.”

According to a news release published on the company’s website, the voluntary recall of 23,388 of its 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron affects only a single lot of the product that is exclusively sold at Walmart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The affected products will have a Lot Code of C26EVFV and a “use by” date of February 26, 2021 on the bottom of the package. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are being advised to immediately stop use and return the product to Walmart for a full refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explained that the recall is being made “out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report” and that “no adverse events have been reported to date.”

The FDA advises parents with health-related questions to contact a healthcare provider, and anyone with questions about the product to contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

“Our infant formula meets stringent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations and out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a voluntary nationwide recall of 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron (Lot code: C26EVFV),” a statement from Perrigo Company reads. “No adverse events have been reported, and the recall impacts one lot of the product expiring on 2/26/21.”

“Addressing the concerns of parents is of utmost importance to Perrigo, and consumers can call Consumer Affairs with any questions at 866-629-6181. Anyone wishing to receive a refund can visit any Walmart store,” it concludes.

The recall marks the second recall for baby products in recent months. In April, the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price issued a recall of the company’s Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after they were linked to over 30 infant deaths in the last 10 years.

“I’m urging parents to stop using this product immediately and to contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher,” Ann Marie Buerkle, the CPSC’s acting chairwoman, said at the time.

Fisher-Price general manager Chuck Scothon said that the recall was the “best course of action” for the sleepers.

“With these actions, we want parents around the world to know that safety will always be a cornerstone of our mission, that we are committed to these values, and will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of the infants and preschoolers who utilize our products,” Scothon added.