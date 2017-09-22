Arkansas Teacher Charged for Having Sex With 4 Students From Two Different Schools

A married Arkansas art teacher faces a first-degree sexual assault charge for allegedly having sex with four students from two different schools.

Jessie Goline, 25, was arrested Wednesday after authorities allege she engaged in sexual relations with multiple students over a three month period in 2016, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Marked Tree High School teacher allegedly took two of the students back to her Jonesboro apartment on the same day and had sex with them in individual encounters.

Goline admitted to school officials that she had inappropriate relationships with four students during the months of January to April 2016. She is being charged with a single count of sexual assault because only one student was under the age of 18 during their encounter.

The former art teacher told investigators she believed all the students to be over 18, but later found one was “way younger than what he had told her,” the Democrat-Gazette reports, citing the case affidavit.

Three of the alleged victims attended Marked Tree High School, where Goline taught, and another attended East Poinsett High School.

One of the students told investigators that Goline commented on “how good he looked in class” and sent him a photo of herself wearing a thong. He added that Goline allegedly “texted him that she would like to have sex with him but he was too young,” court documents stated, according to KAIT.

An investigation began in April when a concerned parent threatened to harm Goline after learning she was having sex with multiple students.

When a school official was in the process of reporting Goline, she burst into the office crying, according to KAIT. When the principal asked if there was anything she needed to confess, Goline allegedly responded with “no, no” several times and added, “I’m not going to lose my husband.”

Golden was released from police custody after posting bond and will await her Oct. 31 appearance in circuit court. If convicted of the Class A felony, she could face 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!