Appliance Sold at Lowe's Poses Fire Hazard, Recall Notice Says

Over 14,000 electric fireplaces sold exclusively by Lowe's have been recalled because of a fire hazard that has been discovered, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday. Overheating of the fireplaces poses a fire hazard, according to the commission.

The recall includes Twin-Star Style Selections 42-inch-wide, 5,200 BTU, Black Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces with the model number 42HF295FGT manufactured before January 2023. In addition to the serial number, the back panel of these fireplaces has the following date codes: 0521, 0322, 0422, 0522, 0622, 0722, and 0822. The top panels of the fireplaces also have "Twin-Star International, Inc." and the model number.

The commission advises consumers to stop using the recalled electric fireplace and unplug it. If consumers wish to receive a refund, they can also contact Twin-Star. Consumers can participate in the recall by completing the online recall registration form at www.twinstarhome.com/recall.

For more information, consumers can call Twin-Star toll-free at 855-884-9651 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.twinstarhome.com/recall or www.twinstarhome.com and click on "Product Recalls." Currently, Twin-Star and Lowe's have received 24 reports of overheating, fire, or smoke incidents.

Two of the reports involve property damage, but no one has been injured. Between September 2021 and January 2023, Lowe's and Lowes.com sold the recalled fireplaces for about $200 each.

Another fire-related recall happened last month on Secura air fryers due to fire and burn hazards. About 6,400 air fryers were recalled by the CPSC late last month. This included 680 air fryers that were sold in Canada as well.

In this case, the recall results from an issue with a wire connection in the air fryer that can cause it to overheat. The two air fryers that have been recalled were sold for up to $90 online on Secura's website and Amazon from May 2019 to October 2020. The USCPSC has received nine reports of the fryer catching fire, burning, and smoking, but to date, no injuries or property damage have been reported due to these incidents.

It is recommended that if a consumer is in possession of a Secura air fryer at home, they check to make sure that the model number is either SAF-53 or SAF-53D with the date code 1901, 1903, or 1904 on the bottom. In all recalled products, the Secura logo is black with a silver accent near the top of the item.

Secura is contacting all known purchasers. Customers are encouraged to contact Secura with any questions about the product, either in person, by contacting them via phone at 888-792-2360 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Monday through Friday, by email at customercare@thesecura.com, or by visiting their website.