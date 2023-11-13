Milk Recall Issued

Consumers may need to check their fridge, because a grocery staple has just been recalled. Fresh Milk produced by Tempo Foods has been recalled due to possible e. coli contamination. The recall affects consumers in Australia, where Food Standards Australia New Zealand, the country's equivalent of the FDA or USDA, shared notice of the recall on Oct. 27.

The recalled milk products, which have since passed their expiration dates, were sold at Coles, Woolworths, and independent retailers in Victoria and New south Wales. The recall includes Tempo Foods' Fresh Milk two-liter bottles of Whole Cream and two-liter bottles of Light 2.5 % with use by dates of Oct. 31, Nov. 2, and Nov. 7. Two-liter bottles of Skim milk with use by dates of Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 are also included in the recall. No other products or expiration dates are affected by the recall.

Tempo Foods issued the recall due to e.coli contamination. Escherichia coli, commonly abbreviated as E. coli, are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. While some strains are harmless, others can make people sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some people may also experience a fever. Symptoms can appear three to four days after exposure to contaminated foods, though the CDC notes illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure.

Due to the health risks associated with consuming foods contaminated with e. coli, Tempo Foods and Food Standards Australia New Zealand advised consumers not to use the recalled milk products and instead return them to the place of purchase for a full cash refund.

While the recall affects consumers in Australia, consumers in the U.S. should also be looking through their fridge and pantries. Earlier this month, Tyson Foods issued a voluntary recall of nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets. The 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, "fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties" were recalled after the company received consumer complaints of "small, pliable metal pieces" in the nuggets. There was also a single report of a "minor oral injury." Tyson Foods shared with consumers, "out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product." Consumers have been advised not to eat the recalled nuggets and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.