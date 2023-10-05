Air Fryer Recalled Over Overheating Risk

There is a recall on Secura air fryers due to fire and burn hazards. About 6,400 air fryers were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission of the United States late last month. This included 680 air fryers that were sold in Canada as well.

In this case, the recall results from an issue with a wire connection in the air fryer that can cause it to overheat. The two air fryers that have been recalled were sold for up to $90 online on Secura's website and Amazon from May 2019 to October 2020. The USCPSC has received nine reports of the fryer catching fire, burning, and smoking, but to date, no injuries or property damage have been reported due to these incidents.

It is recommended that if a consumer is in possession of a Secura air fryer at home, they check to make sure that the model number is either SAF-53 or SAF-53D with the date code 1901, 1903, or 1904 on the bottom. In all recalled products, the Secura logo is black with a silver accent near the top of the item.

Because of the potential safety concerns with the model, owners have been encouraged to return or replace the product. Secura will provide affected customers a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement. The customer must contact Secura directly with their contact information and a photograph of the affected unit, with the power cord cut off, and the product's date code in order to qualify for the gift card or the free product. The company does not require you to provide a receipt for receiving a replacement fryer.

Secura is contacting all known purchasers. Customers are encouraged to contact Secura with any questions about the product, either in person, by contacting them via phone at 888-792-2360 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Monday through Friday, by email at customercare@thesecura.com, or by visiting their website.

In another fire-related recall last month, Best Buy issued a recall of the Insignia and Yardbird fire tables after receiving several consumer reports that the tables pose a serious risk of causing burns or impact injuries when used. According to a notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), only Insignia and Yardbird fire tables filled with lava rock fill are involved in the recall. The models NS-PFT28BK3 (28-inch model) and NS-PFT30BK03 (30-inch model) Insignia fire tables are both impacted.

Approximately 1,490 units of the two fire tables involved in this recall were sold online between July 2022 and April 2023 through Best Buy's website, eBay (Best Buy channel), TechLiquidators.com, and Best Buy for Business.