Tyson Recalls Nearly 30,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken Nuggets

Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with metal pieces. The recall, announced Saturday, was issued after the company received several consumer complaints, including a report of a minor oral injury, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

The recall is for Tyson Foods' 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, "fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties." Recalled products have a "best by" date of Sept. 4, 2024, officials said, with lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210 included in the recall. Affected products also have establishment number "P-7211" located on the back of the package. The recalled nuggets were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

(Photo: Tyson Foods)

Tyson Food issued the voluntary recall after consumers reported finding small metal pieces in their patties. The company said in its own recall alert that the fragments found were "small, pliable metal pieces." According to the USDA, "there has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products." Tyson Food said "out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product."

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service noted it was concerned that some customers may still have the dino nuggets in their freezers. Health officials advised those who purchased the recalled nuggets not to eat them. The recalled product should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Tyson Food added, "consumers who have purchased the affected item should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call or text 1-855-382-3101."

The recall is not the first to impact Tyson's chicken nuggets. Back in 2019, the Arkansas-based company, which is the world's second-largest meat processor, recalled more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets due to possible rubber contamination. The company explained to The New York Times at the time that a piece of equipment used to produce nuggets had broken off, resulting in rubber particles making their way into the chicken. Five years prior, the company recalled more than 75,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets after it received consumer complaints of small pieces of plastic in the product.