Another Concerning Recall for Coffee Drinkers

Coffee drinkers need to be on their toes, because yet another recall affecting the go-to morning beverage has been issued. Amid a recall of a popular tea kettle sold at Target, Accompany U.S.A. Inc. on Sept. 22 recalled Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms after the product was found to pose a possible burn hazard.

According to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall concerns Accompany USA Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms, which were at www.accompanyusa.com, https://logomark.com, www.vision1usa.com, https://nccustom.com/brand/lanco, https://infinityiwc.square.site, and https://admartproducts.com from February 2022 through June 2022 for about $2, and also given out for free as promotional products with company or other logos. Per the CPSC, approximately 25,000 units are affected by the recall. The ceramic mugs measure about four inches high and four inches wide and are white with cork bottoms. The mug has a handle and also a lid. Images of the recalled mug can be found here.

The recall was issued after the company received a single report of the mug breaking after hot liquid was poured into it, though no injuries have been reported at this time. It was determined that the mug "can crack or break when hot liquid is poured into it, posing a burn hazard," and so consumers are urged to immediately stop use of the recalled product and contact Accompany USA to receive a full refund.

Accompany U.S.A. Inc.'s recall came roughly two weeks before Target recalled its Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles after receiving more than two dozen reports of "the kettles leaking, wobbling/moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and the paint chipping/melting on the bottom of the kettle." One consumer "reported a fire due to the paint chipping off of the bottom of the kettle." It was determined that paint on the bottom of the kettles, part of Fixer Upper alums Chip and Joanna Gaines' exclusive Target Magnolia collection, can chip, posing a fire hazard, and the handle can break and the spout can leak, posing a burn risk to consumers. After receiving the reports, Target immediately issued the recall, advising consumers who purchased the product to "immediately" stop use of the tea kettles and return them o any Target store for a full refund. Approximately 12,800 units are affected by the recall.