Frozen Bananas Recalled

A Chicago-based company is pulling its product from store shelves after it was found to pose a life-threatening risk to some consumers. Diana's Bananas, LLC. on Sept. 29 issued an allergy alert and a voluntary recall of its Milk Chocolate Banana Babies dipped frozen bananas due to the presence of peanuts, an ingredient that was not declared on the label and can cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The recall only affects Banana Babies Milk Chocolates that were packaged in a 10.5-ounce, blue box with a "Best By" date of "C 08 05 23." That date is listed on the top of the pull tab. The recalled product also has the UPC code 7-43490-00010-4. No other flavors are impacted by the recall. According to a recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, this is a multi-state recall, as the product was distributed to six specific retailers and distributors – Stater Brothers, San Bernardino, California; Albertsons/Safeway Irvine, California; Kroger Syracuse, Utah; Lipari Foods, Warren, Michigan; and UNFI Iowa City, Iowa; UNFI, Ridgefield, Washington. Images of the recalled product can be found on the FDA's website here.

Per the company, the recall was initiated "out of an abundance of caution and because the safety of our consumers is always our top priority" and to "avoid any risks to consumer safety" after it was found the Banana Babies Milk Chocolates were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanut butter, meaning the products contain peanuts, a known food allergen. According to the Mayo Clinic, peanut allergies are one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy typically occur within minutes after exposure. They can include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergy is also the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

While no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall, due to the health risk the product poses to some consumers, Diana's Bananas, LLC urged consumers who purchased the recalled product to not eat it. Instead, the product should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company said it is "conducting a full investigation of this incident" and "will take all appropriate steps to ensure this type of incident does not recur."