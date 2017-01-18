Anne Hathaway’s Take on Losing the Baby Weight

Anne Hathaway wants us to know that weight gain is nothing to be ashamed of. She posted a photo to Instagram of a DIY jean shorts project, revealing in the caption that she’s making her own because now that she’s a few months postpartum, last year’s don’t fit.

A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Aug 8, 2016 at 7:33pm PDT

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman welcomed their son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman into the world in March. Her Instagram caption reads:

“There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.) Peace xx #noshame#lovewhatyouhavebeengiven“

Yes, girl! We love her body-positive message.

