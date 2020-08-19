Anderson Cooper Rips MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as 'Snake Oil Salesman' Over 'No Proof' COVID Treatment

✖

Anderson Cooper recently interviewed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and the journalist ripped into the "snake oil salesman" over a COVID-19 treatment that Lindell has touted, even though there is "no proof" it works. In July, the businessman took part in a White House meeting, where oleandrin — a plant extract which can be deadly if consumed — was discussed as a potential therapy supplement for the coronavirus. Notably, it was revealed that Lindell is on the board for Phoenix Biotechnology, a biotech company that makes oleandrin, meaning Lindell has a financial stake in the sales of the substance.

Cooper wasted little time on calling out Lindell, saying, "You really are like a snake oil salesman." Cooper added, "You could be, in the Old West, standing on a box, telling people to drink your amazing elixir, [but] there’s no proof." Lindell replied, "I do what Jesus has me do. I give the glory to God. I want to help people. That’s my passion." Cooper then responded, "You think Jesus wants you out there promoting remedies that are not remedies because they’ve never been tested?" Lindell later asked why Cooper thinks he would risk his reputation on something unproven, to which Cooper answered, "Money."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lindell predicted that the Food & Drug Administration will approve oleandrin, and stated that when it does "it’s going to save millions of lives." Cooper eventually hit back, saying, "I guarantee you I would not be taking medical advice from you, sir. I can promise you that."

Lindell's meeting at the White House last month was not the first time he'd been invited. In March, the CEO delivered comments during an official White House press briefing, wherein he stated that he believed Trump's election as president was divinely planned. "God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016, to change the course we were on," Lindell said. "God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles and spend time with our families." Notably, CNN refused to air Lindell's comments, as the news organization felt they were not relevant to the press briefing.