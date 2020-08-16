Amy Duggar Seemingly Shades 'Counting On' Family With Cryptic Post

✖

Amy Duggar, a cousin of the Counting On Duggar family, just turned heads with a cryptic tweet. She appeared to shade her famous family while talking about letting go of your past. Many Twitter users also believed that she was talking about embracing the future.

"Hang out with people who help raise you up. They fit into your future. Do not hang out with people who bring you down and remind you of the past," Duggar tweeted on Tuesday. This tweet prompted responses from multiple fans that agreed with Duggar and said that her message came at the perfect time.

This is not the first time that Duggar has seemingly shaded her family with social media. Back in March, she shared a quote that a woman should never be silenced. This message followed an interview with Without A Crystal Ball vlogger Katie Joy that became private. An unidentified person did not want the interview to draw attention.

"I've said it once, I'll say it again... "A [woman]'s voice should never be silenced," Duggar tweeted. She published the cryptic message one day after speaking with Joy about growing up as a member of the Duggar family. Hours later, Joy removed the interview and released a message about the decision.

"[I] had the chance to speak with Amy Duggar King... While this video was premiering, I received a message from Amy that someone wanted the video down. Someone," Joy told her fans. "When I found out shortly after this video went live and while it was premiering that this video would need to come down, I was shocked... Nothing was said negatively at all about this family."

Months later, Duggar seemingly shaded her cousin Jinger Duggar Vuolo after she shared a post about dealing with anxiety. Vuolo encouraged her followers to turn to prayer in order to deal with anxiety. Joy made a post on Without a Crystal Ball about Vuolo's comments, prompting a response from Duggar.

"I am a Christian, and anxiety isn't something you can 'pray away' in my opinion," King wrote. She explained that prayer can help deal with difficult situations but also said that "it's ok" to seek counseling and medication for mental health issues. "Its ok to not be ok.. for some it's truly a daily battle, mental health is serious and depression can seriously cripple people. Taking the proper steps to help you cope and hopefully overcome your anxiety is no easy task. Nobody should be ashamed for it either," she wrote.