‘Disney Emoji Blitz’ Reveals ‘American Idol’ Emojis for Sunday Night Special

The judges of American Idol have been emojified!

Ahead of the ABC singing competition’s Disney Night, popular mobile game Disney Emoji Blitz, an app available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play that allows fans to collect and play with more than 400 Disney and Pixar emojis, in partnership with ABC Television Group, emojified host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The customized emojis, styled in the same fashion as the game’s fan-favorite characters, will be “blitzing social media” up to April 29, when American Idol‘s Disney Night premieres. The night will see Idina Menzel mentor the Top 10 finalists as they sing Disney hits.

The singing competition recently narrowed down the playing field from 14 contestants to 10, with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie tasked with choosing the final four contestants after America sent six straight through to the final rounds.

Among the contestants still in the running to become the next American Idol are 20-year-old Clarksville, Iowa student Maddie Poppe, who has been a fan-favorite all season long; 21-year-old rocker Cade Foehner; Gabby Barrett, an 18-year-old student from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 18-year-old Catie Turner, a student from Langhorne, Pennsylvania who won over America with her quirky personality and big voice; Michael J. Woodward, a 20-year-old Los Angeles student; 19-year-old Dallas, Georgia musician Caleb Lee Hutchinson, who recently lost 70 lbs.; 18-year-old Littleton, Colorado hostess Jurnee; 22-year-old Miami, Florida waitress Michelle Sussett; 27-year-old Philadelphia singer Dennis Lorenzo; and drag queen superstar Ada Vox.

Vox, 24, auditioned every season since the age of 16, but didn’t make it to Hollywood until this year.

“I was so emotionally broken down,” the 24-year-old singer told PEOPLE prior to Monday’s episode. “It got me in the wrong state of mind. Through all of that, I found this inner part of myself that said that I was worth more, I found that there were people in the world who were experiences the same things as me and that I wasn’t alone.”

Now, Vox is using the past hurt and the people who thought she couldn’t make it to Hollywood to propel her.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Ada said. “If I had come back this time around and received this much hatred and hadn’t grown the way that I have, I could’ve been in some big trouble. But I’ve come a long way in the development of myself and as an entertainer.”

Continued Ada, “I have a much bigger skin this time around. I’m not afraid to hear the hate. It can bounce off of me and I can use it to build myself up.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.