After Ms. Shirley’s Death, Her Daughter Is Addressing Her Possible Cause of Death

More information about Ms. Shirley’s death is coming to light. The entrepreneur’s daughter recently spoke to people about the circumstances surrounding her mother’s passing.

Shirley Raines, 58, was found dead in her Henderson, Nevada home on Jan. 27. She grew to popularity for her activism and was mainly known for distributing aid to homeless populations on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

She was found deceased following a request for a welfare check by her youngest daughter, Rashawn Williams. Police found her unresponsive on the floor next to her bed with a “single white pill of some sort” by her pillow. The report added that Raines was “said to have been having” a medication, but the name of the medication was redacted.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Raines’s daughter Danielle Williams says that she believed the pill was likely her mother’s daily Prozac, an antidepressant. She says her mother was public about her use of the medication and adds that she couldn’t “say for sure” what medication authorities discovered, but says she would be “absolutely shocked” if it were another drug.

The official cause of death has not been determined, but authorities believe she died of natural causes. Her twin sister Sheila previously told the media outlet that Rashawn was unable to reach her mother by phone on Jan. 27. Before calling the police, who forced entry into the home, she waited outside of Shirley’s home, throwing rocks at her window to try to get a response and was unsuccessful. Shirley’s son was the last person to make contact with his mother and communicated with her in the early afternoon of Jan. 23.

Raines was the founder and CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz. Her death was announced on the Beauty 2 The Streetz Instagram account, reading, “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley.”

The post continued: “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”