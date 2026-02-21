WWE and AEW Wrestler Reveals Divorce From Wife

A former WWE Superstar is opening up about a recent change in his personal life.

Bobby Fish, a former member of WWE stable The Undisputed Era, recently split from his wife Erin Lane. The two-time NXT Tag Team Champion recently told the podcast Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling that he recently “divorced and moved from Florida to New York.”

He did not specify the reasons of the breakup or the timing. He and Lane wed in 2022.

In the interview, Fish, who appeared with the group The Elite while in AEW, explained that the split has forced him to recalibrate his life and “reset.”

“Yeah. I mean, my move back to New York has really been coming off the tail end of a divorce and just life changing,” he explained. “This is a reset for me. I don’t know if New York is going to be the next 20 years or the next two months. I’m leaving things open-ended. And I’m just trying to figure it out.

“Divorce was a lot more unsettling than I ever would have anticipated — not that I would ever have expected, like, ‘Oh, divorce, that’ll be fun.’ It’ll rock you. Gotta pick the pieces up.”

Since parting ways with AEW in 2022, Fish has wrestled for other companies, including TNA Wrestling, NJPW, MLW and various independent promotions.