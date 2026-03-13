HBO Star Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

Professional bowler Cameron Crowe, who appears in the upcoming HBO documentary Born to Bowl, was arrested on March 5 on drug charges.

TMZ reports that the 24-year-old Professional Bowlers Association Tour player was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Indiana on March 5 around 2 p.m., after being taken in by the Carmel Police Department during a traffic stop. He is being accused of possessing marijuana and cocaine.

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Crowe was released from jail the same day and has yet to comment publicly on the arrest. He was listed as withdrawn from the U.S. Open shortly after the arrest.

The PBA subsequently released a statement regarding the arrest, saying that the association was “aware of the reports regarding Cameron Crowe.”

“We will not be commenting while the judicial proceedings take place and Mr. Crowe is being placed on an indefinite suspension, effective immediately,” they continued.

Crowe is one of five bowlers whose athletic journey will be followed in Ben Stiller’s upcoming HBO docuseries, which is set to premiere on Monday and also features Kyle Troup, Anthony Simonsen, E.J. Tackett and Jason Belmonte.

Crowe is notable not only for his bowling prowess but also for his age, as he is one of the youngest players on the PBA Tour, earning his exemption by finishing seventh on the 2025 PBA Tour Trials, according to Bowling Life.

Crowe is also a two-time member of Team USA and won the 2020 U.S. Amateur Championship before going pro, having been named the 2021 Intercollegiate Team Championships MVP during his college career at St. Ambrose University.