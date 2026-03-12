Ex-CBS News Anchor and ABC Anchor Embroiled in Messy Divorce

Former CBS anchor Josh Elliott has filed for divorce from his wife, Liz Cho. The two were married for nearly a decade, and the legal proceedings have already become nasty.

The two met while working for ABC and got engaged after two years of dating. They wed in July 2015.

Page Six reports Elliott filed to end his marriage in June 2025. In his filing, he says there was a “dissolution of the marriage” and he is seeking “an equitable distribution of all property, both real and personal.” Cho responded in November in cross-complaint against him, also stating their marriage “has broken down irretrievably.”

Since then, Cho has requested copies of any correspondence between Elliott and “any persons he potentially had a romantic or sexual relationship with from July 11, 2015, to the present.” Elliott responded, objecting to the request, calling it unreasonable.

Cho also requests documentation of any “monies, property given” etc., with anyone he may have had a relationship with. She demanded to inspect records, including his financial statements from Jan. 1, 2020, through the date of his response, as well as any travel itinerary information, which Elliott also objected.

A source close to the couple told Page Six, “This is standard in a divorce. Her lawyer is doing a thorough document request. The documents she is requesting are standard.” The insider also insisted there is no evidence Elliott had a relationship with anyone outside of the marriage.

They continue living together in a home in Connecticut. She accuses him of arranging for a moving truck to come to the marital residence while she was on vacation with her daughter from a previous marriage this January, and moving shared property and their dogs without her knowledge or consent. Elliott calls the filing “false and inflammatory.”

He responded, alleging that Cho ransacked and abandoned the marital residence altogether. He admits he removed certain items, but it was to furnish a new place for himself and his child, noting the shared space became hostile.

Elliott also accuses Cho of monitoring his calls and sorting through his personal items. The case remains ongoing with a court hearing scheduled for March 20.