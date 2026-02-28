Stephen Amell Speaks out About ‘Suits LA’ Cancellation

Stephen Amell is speaking out about Suits LA’s cancellation.

The Suits spinoff was axed by NBC in 2025 after only one season.

The Arrow star led the drama as entertainment lawyer Ted Black. Suits LA got quite the hype, especially following Suits’ massive streaming success. While the new series didn’t star anyone from the original, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and David Constabile reprised their roles as Harvey Specter, Louis Litt, and Daniel Hardman, respectively. Along with Amell, Suits LA also starred Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg.

Pictured: Stephen Amell as Ted Black — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Per TV Insider, while speaking with Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast, Amell got candid about the show’s performance, and even blamed himself. He admitted the series “wasn’t good enough” to last, saying, “Anything that ends not on your terms is a failure. Ultimately, I think the blame rests on me.”

“Whatever problem you have with the show — because I think that there were issues — it’s my job to solve those, to smooth them over and to gloss them up with some type of performance or something that, tangible or otherwise, covers up those mistakes,” he continued. “Because you do something that is magnetic, that is charismatic, that fixes those problems. And I didn’t do that. I didn’t find anything ultimately with Ted Black, that character, that translated, that smoothed those things over, that gave us a chance to keep going.”

Amell also revealed that NBC and creator Aaron Korsh, who spearheaded the original Suits, ultimately had different visions, which caused some problems. “A lot of what he wanted to do seemed to run up against what the network wanted,” Amell said. “It seems like they just… I don’t want to say they battled, because I wasn’t a part of those conversations, so I’m not going to speculate. But it just seemed like what he wanted to do and what they wanted to do were different.”

Pictured: (l-r) Troy Winbush as Kevin, Stephen Amell as Ted Black — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

“We certainly thought that we were gonna have another [season] and we’d get to work out some of those issues, and it just so happened that they went, ‘Nope, we’re gonna pull the plug,’” he continued. “If it’s successful, I’m gonna get a disproportionate amount of the credit, and so I think it’s only fair that I stand in front and I take the blame. I’m the lead of the series, and it didn’t work.”

At the very least, Amell has locked down a new show. He was recently announced to be starring in Fox’s upcoming Baywatch reboot as Captain Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon from the original series. Original star David Chokachi will be returning as Cody Madison.