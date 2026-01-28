Ms. Shirley Has Died, Found Dead During Wellness Check

Sad news for the loved ones of a charitable west coast woman. Shirley Raines — the founder and CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz known as Ms. Shirley, has died.

TMZ reports she was found unresponsive next to her bed in her home during a wellness check. She was 58 years old.

Shirley’s twin sister Sheila told the media outlet that Shirley was found in her Henderson, Nevada home Tuesday night. The family is awaiting an autopsy report as Sheila says Shirley had been healthy and was not on any medication.

Her death was announced on the Beauty 2 The Streetz Instagram account on Wednesday. Sharing to over 1 million followers, the post reads in part: “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley.”

The post continued: “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

Beauty 2 The Streetz is a non-profit that provides beauty and hygiene services to those in need living on Skid Row in Downtown Los Angeles. Her work went viral, leading her to popularity across social media platforms.

Just two days before her death, TMZ obtained a video of her handing out supplies to people from her car. Shirley was named CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year and was named by as the NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Social Media Personality in 2025.