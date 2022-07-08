'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.

The couple's divorce was first revealed by The Sun. Although neither Marciano nor Eryn have publicly commented on the divorce news aside from the GMA star's Thursday statement to PEOPLE, New York court records obtained by the outlet revealed that Eryn, a real estate agent, filed for divorce on June 18, 2021, with an order for a trial filed in May of this year, meaning the divorce is ongoing and has not yet been finalized. It is unclear when exactly the former couple, who married in November 2010, split, though news of the divorce comes after their family home in Rye, New York sold for $2.7 million earlier this month, according to public records.

Despite the split, the relationship between Marciano and Eryn appears to have remained amicable. Just days after she filed for divorce, Eryn on June 20, 2021, penned a sweet Father's Day tribute to Marciano, her own father, and her stepfather. Sharing a gallery of images of the three, Eryn wrote, "Happy Father's Day to my 3! Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world's best step dad... and the love between [Rob Marciano] and our two littles. Dads are the best!"

Marciano and his estranged wife also seem determined to co-parent their two young children. In April, the GMA star and Eryn embarked on a family trip to Disney World with their kids. Marciano documented the excursion on Instagram, where he shared several photos, including several photos of himself and his wife alongside their kids. He captioned the post, "Spring Break [Walt Disney world] – thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time – their joy is as we say [magical]."

Marciano joined the ABC network in 2014 after several years of working as a co-anchor for Entertainment Tonight. He works alongside GMA's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee. He also works for ABC News.