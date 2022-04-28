7-Eleven's Latest Breakfast Option Could Give Taco Bell Some Ideas

✖

7-Eleven just may prove to be some stiff competition for Taco Bell. The convenience store has just introduced an all-new breakfast item that more resembles something that would land on the menu of the beloved Mexican-style fast food chain, with the new Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg and Cheese Taquito now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Described as "the perfect grab-and-go solution for busy customers" and dubbed "a great way to start the day," 7-Eleven's maple-flavored sausage taquito is made with fluffy whole eggs, savory pork sausage, and cheddar cheese sauce, all of which is coated with a sweet maple-flavored batter. In introducing the new item, the convenience store said, "Woke up on the wrong side of the bed and in need of a pick me up? Or simply looking for a quick, tasty alternative to a sit-down breakfast? 7-Eleven's breakfast taquito is the perfect grab-and-go solution for busy customers."

(Photo: 7-Eleven)

"Here at 7-Eleven, we're always looking for creative ways to expand our menu and cater to our customers' food cravings in ways that maximize convenience," Robin Murphy, Senior Director of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, said in a press release. "Now, with our maple-flavored sausage taquito, customers have a craveworthy on-the-go breakfast at their fingertips, morning, noon or night!"

The new sweet and savory maple-flavored sausage taquito can be enjoyed for just $1 with the purchase of any sized iced coffee at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide. For 7Rewards members, each breakfast taquito purchase comes with 100 bonus points, which can be redeemed on most purchases. Loyalty members can also enjoy three of their favorite grill items and a Big Gulp drink for just $3.

The taquito seems a surprising addition to 7-Eleven's menu lineup and more like something that would appear on the Taco Bell menu. That may be because taquitos have come and gone from the Taco Bell menu over the years. More recently, though, Taco Bell has been making waves in the fast food realm thanks to the upcoming return of the Mexican Pizza, which is set to roll out nationwide beginning Thursday, May 19. Taco Bell loyalty members will get first dibs with early access to the menu item beginning Tuesday, May 17.