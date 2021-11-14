7-Eleven Introduces a Thanksgiving Turkey Sub That Aims to Be the Big Meal in One Package

7-Eleven is working to change how people think about their convenience stores by adding to its roster of food offerings. The latest addition to their menus is the Thanksgiving Turkey Sub, which launched in participating stores on Friday. The sub will feature a unique bread, as well as enough stuff between the two slices of bread to keep you full on the road.

Each sub has shaved Butterball turkey slices, sharp white cheddar cheese and cranberry mayo. It is also the first 7-Eleven sandwich with a stuffing-flavored roll. The bread incorporates “flavors from a vegetable blend and stuffing-flavored base,” the company teased. The sandwich only costs $4.99 and can be found in the cold case at participating stores.

“There’s a lot to be thankful for this year,” Vareesha Shariff, 7‑Eleven fresh food product director, said in a statement on Friday. “We know how much our customers look forward to our seasonal offerings, and we’re delighted to contribute to the fun and spirit of Thanksgiving with satisfying food that reminds our customers of those comforting holiday moments. Plus, with the cost of Thanksgiving dinner predicted to be higher than ever this year, we’re thrilled to provide a delicious meal at a great value.”

In October, 7-Eleven added another surprising food option, Korean BBQ Chicken Taquito rolls. A single order includes four rolls, with all-white meat chicken tossed in tangy Korean BBQ sauce packed inside a crispy shell. The rolls are also packed with soy sauce, garlic, onion, toasted sesame oil, brown sugar, ginger and red pepper. They will only be available for a limited time.

7-Eleven also added a new premium coffee flavor to its menu, 7-Reserve Guatemala coffee. The coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified and will be available in participating stores this fall. The premium coffee will cost the same as every other hot drink at 7-Eleven stores.