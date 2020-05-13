7-Eleven Employee Attacked After Refusing to Serve Customer Without a Face Mask

A 7-Eleven employee in Mishawaka, Indiana was attacked by a customer, after refusing to serve the man without a face mask. According to NBC News affiliate, WNDU, a man came into the store without a mask on, and when the clerk advised that she would not serve him because of this, he reacted most violently to her. Local authorities have since released a statement stating how the Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a case of "aggravated assault" that took place on at around 9 a.m. local time on North Main Street.

"A male subject entered the 7-11 without wearing a mask and attempted to purchase a cup of coffee," the police department wrote. "When the subject was told he couldn't be served because he was not wearing a mask the male subject threw the cup of coffee on the clerk at left. The male subject returned and was asked to leave by the clerk. The male subject then punched the clerk knocking her to the ground. The subject proceeded to punch and kick the clerk before leaving the store."

Per the department, the male subject is described as a light skin male black with small dreads, 5’9” to 5”10” tall, 150 pounds wearing jeans with holes in them, a dark gray or black light coat with a hood on it and bright blue tennis shoes. The authorities further report that the male subject is somewhere between the age of 20 to 25 years of age.

Like many stores across the U.S. taking measures to ensure customer safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 7-Eleven in Mishawaka has signs posted, requiring masks be worn while inside the store due to social distancing practices per the St. Joseph County Health Department and CDC guidelines.

Tensions surrounding face mask guidelines have been growing across the nation for weeks, with one Oklahoma city doing away with its rule due to violent threats from residents. Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle issued a statement on the situation admitting that in a short time since the start of May, "face coverings have been required for entry into stores/restaurants" after store employees have been threatened with physical violence and subjected to verbal abuse. "In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm. This has occurred in three short hours and in the face of clear medical evidence that face coverings helps contain the spread of Covid-19," McNickle said.

"Many of those with objections cite the mistaken belief the requirement is unconstitutional, and under their theory, one cannot be forced to wear a mask," he added. "No law or court supports this view. It is further distressing that these people, while exercising their believed rights, put others at risk. It is unfortunate and distressing that those who refuse and threaten violence are so self-absorbed as to not follow what is a simple show of respect and kindness to others."