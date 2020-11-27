Courteney Cox Recreates 'Friends' Turkey Head Dance to Wish Fans Happy Thanksgiving

✖

Courteney Cox recreated her famous scene from Friends where she danced with a turkey on her head and fans loved every bit of it. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, Cox wished her followers a Happy Thanksgiving, along with a recreation of the scene of her character, Monica Geller, shimmying with a turkey on her head. Except for this time, she shared the spotlight with a real turkey. "Happy Thanksgiving xoxo #friends" she captioned the video.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you're having a great day, I'm feeling so thankful. And also, if I get one more godd—n GIF with a turkey on my head dancing like a f—g fool," she said in the video before showing the Friends scene. She then came back on camera to say: "I'm just gonna snap. So, anyway, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here ya go. I hope it makes you happy."

Several of her followers took to the comment section with laughing emojis. One person wrote, "Holy crap" with three laughing emojis, while another said, "Incredible." Several others loved the fact that she not only posted the video but recreated it.

Friends fans have been gushing over the fact that the cast will be reuniting for a reunion on HBO Max. Earlier this year, Cox shared her thoughts and excitement. "So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she said in a clip according to Entertainment Tonight. "We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about the incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

Fans always love it when the cast reunites for anything. Jennifer Aniston hosted everyone for a dinner recently and said it was the first time everyone was able to come together since they stopped filming the show. While they would all love to get together more often, it's been quite the challenge due to everyone's busy work schedules — which is why Cox relayed her excitement for everyone working on the reunion show together.