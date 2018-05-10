6 Weirdest Ways Celebrities Lose Weight

While a healthy diet and powerful fitness routine is obviously the best route to weight loss, we can’t help but be intrigued by weight loss methods of celebrities. From all-liquid diets to 24/7 corset wearing, check out these Hollywood quick fixes. Share your thoughts in the comments below!

1. Marilyn Monroe: Perhaps the original truly iconic starlet, Marilyn’s hourglass figure was envied by all, and still is! So how did she get those curves? Check out her daily meal plan: Breakfast was 2 raw eggs whipped into warm milk. After skipping lunch (tsk, tsk), dinner was broiled liver, steak or lamb with 5 carrots. And dessert? A hot fudge sundae.

2. Beyoncé: Back in 2006 when she was preparing for her role in “Dreamgirls”, Queen Bey stuck to a liquid diet consisting of lemon juice, maple syrup and cayenne pepper as part of the Master Cleanse. It reportedly helped her lose 20 pounds. While detoxing can be helpful to get a jumpstart on weight loss, we definitely don’t recommend living off a purely liquid diet.

3. Snooki: While on “Jersey Shore”, Snooki chose a Snooki-tastic diet that only she could pull off: the cookie diet. It consisted of six cookies a day… plus a healthy meal for dinner. While we’d love to give this one a try, we can’t see it doing us any favors in the immediate future.

4. Jessica Alba: To get back to her pre-baby body in 2011, Jessica Alba admitted to wearing a corset for 90 days. “I wore a double corset day and night for three months,” she said. “It was brutal; it’s not for everyone.” Sidenote: We strongly discourage wearing body shaping garments for weight loss. Just check out the facts!

5. Megan Fox: How did Megan Fox get back to her pre-baby body? “I cut out all bread and those sort of carbohydrates. No crackers, no pretzels, no chips. Nothing unhealthy,” she told E! News. “The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day.”

6. Jennifer Aniston: The beautiful and talented Jennifer Aniston reportedly drinks a glass of lemon juice for breakfast to detox her body. While we’re all for a temporary detox, your long-term breakfast routine should consist of a balanced meal!

