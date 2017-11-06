At Least 24 Killed in Texas Church Shooting

At least 24 people have died in the Texas church shooting, according to Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett. The shooter was also killed.

Tackett told NBC News “approximately 25 people” were deceased, counting the shooter. Other law enforcement sources told the outlet at least 10 more people were injured.

Witnesses told San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT that a unidentified man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and began shooting around 11:30 a.m.

There were reportedly around 50 people who were attending the church.

After the attack the killer fled the scene and crossed the into a neighboring county before dying. It’s unclear whether the shooter was killed by police or died by suicide.

Tackett also noted that there is no available information regarding the suspect’s motive for the attack as of yet.

Numerous government officials have responded to the shooting, including Donald Trump.

“May God be [with] the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Trump tweeted. “The FBI [and] law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

