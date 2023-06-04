4.9 Million Target Candles Recalled: What to Know

Target recalled almost 5 million candles sold at stores during the last five years. The candles were shipped in jars that can crack during use. This can cause lacerations and burns when consumers touch them. Walmart also recently recalled candles sold during the fall of 2022 for the same reason.

The Target recall, issued on May 18, covers about 4.9 million Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14-ounce 3-Wick, and 20-ounce 3-Wick Candles in dozens of different scents. Consumers can return the candles to Target stores for a full refund or contact Target for a prepaid return label to return them by mail. The trailer received 137 reports of candle jars breaking or cracking during use. Six consumers suffered lacerations or severe burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The candles were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on the retailer's website between August 2019 and March 2023 for $3 to $20. The candles were made in Vietnam. The item numbers are printed on the bottom of the jars. The complete list of item numbers is available at Target.com.

The affected scents include Apple Blossom; Berry Lemonade; Coconut Sorbet; Red Mandarin and Guava; Charcoal and Black Teak; Berry Lemonade and Melon; Peony and Cherry Blossom; Water Mint and Eucalyptus; Ashwood and Palo Santo; Soft Cashmere and Lavender; Cerulean Surf and Sea; Cider and Cinnamon; Apple Blossom and Breeze; Tangerine Ginger; Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss; Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle; Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey; Black Ceder; Red Mango and Amber; Acai Berry and Spruce Candle; Whiskey & Oak; Rose and Cedar; Vanilla and Bergamot; Leather and Embers; Ocean Air and Moss; Rosemary and Linen Candle; Fir and Suede; Coastal Wind and Lavender; Sandalwood and Smoke; Eucalyptus and Palm; Applewood and Amber; and Fennel and Pine.

Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle recalled about 1.21 million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles sold exclusively at Walmart in February for the same reason the Target candles were recalled. In that case, the company received 12 reports of the candles burning too close to one side of the container, causing the glass to crack. One person suffered a minor cut and another consumer reported a fire caused by the candles. The fall-themed candles were sold at Walmart stores and on the Walmart website from September to November 2022.

Anthropologie recalled candles in March 2022. That recall covered over 20,000 Anecdote autumn glass candles sold in its U.S. and Canadian stores for over a year. The retailer received nine reports of candles cracking or breaking after they were lit, resulting in minor property damage. The candles could "achieve higher than usual flames, causing the glass container to break apart, posing fire and laceration hazards," the company said.

