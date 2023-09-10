Here's How Target Customers Can Add Starbucks Drinks to Drive-Up Orders

Customers who use Target's drive-up ordering service can now add Starbucks drinks to their cart in select locations, and soon the option will be available at all Target stores with Starbucks cafes inside.

Target's drive-up ordering service has become a hit in recent years, but now it doesn't have to detract from the perks of a classic "Target run." Many customers are drawn the store because they can get a Starbucks drink inside and sip it as they browse the shelves. Now, Target is rolling out a feature that will allow customers to add Starbucks to their curbside pick-up order so they're not missing out on anything.

Last month, Target announced that it had been testing ways to combine curbside pick-up orders with Starbucks orders all summer long, and it was finally prepared to give the feature a broader release. As of mid-August the option was available in 24 states, and soon it will be available at every Target with a Starbucks cafe. It is relatively simple – customers are prompted to add Starbucks to their order before checking out on the Target app. If they do, the employees who bring their merchandise out to the car will also bring out their cafe order, including drinks and food. All of it will be charged together and customers can get home that much faster.

In the long run, Starbucks intends to add this feature to ever store with a Starbucks in it – over 1,700 stores around the U.S. They hope to roll this out by October – just in time for Pumpkin Spice Latte season. Target executive Mark Schindele noted in the press release that this idea started with the customers, "who've told us overwhelmingly that drive up with Starbucks would bring even more joy to every Target run."

For some, this feature may be more of a temptation if they've never thought about it before. Once the feature is live, users will reportedly receive a prompt in the Target app asking if they want to add Starbucks to their order. This won't add any extra cost to the order besides the cost of the food and drinks themselves.

The combination of Starbucks and Target have helped the make the "Target run" a memetic concept online, and have likely helped the retailer thrive as the industry in general is suffering. Starbucks is available with Drive-up orders at select Target stores now and will be rolling out at more locations in the months to come. You can find a list of the places where the feature is in place now on Target's website, or simply use the app to make an order at your local store to see if Starbucks is available there now.