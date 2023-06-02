Scooters Sold at Target and Costco Recalled After Child Injured

Thousands of scooters sold at Target stores nationwide, as well as Costco warehouses in Canada, have been recalled after the company received several consumer reports and one child was injured. The Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters are being pulled from store shelves and parents are being urged to immediately discontinue use of the product, which is considered a fall hazard to children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall only affects Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters, which measure about 23 inches tall by 11 inches wide by 5.8 inches deep. Included in the recall is model JNOVA-BLU with serial numbers 61302BLU072200001 to 61302BLU072203800; model JNOVA-GRN with serial numbers 61302GRN082200001 to 61425GRN112200900; model JNOVA-PUR with serial numbers 61302PUR072200001 to 61302PUR072203790; model JNOVA-RED with serial numbers 61302RED072200001 to 61302RED072203800; and model JSTAR-CAN-BLU with serial numbers 61363BLU072221121 to 61363BLU0722013468. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label on the base of the scooters. The recalled scooters were sold in five colors – green, teal, blue, purple and red – at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and www.ridejetson.com from September 2022 through February 2023 for about $40. Approximately 15,300 units are affected by the recall in the U.S. According to Jetson, the Jetson Star was sold at Costco warehouses and on Costco.ca in Canada between October 2022 and February 2023. Images of the scooters can be viewed here.

Per CPSC's notice, the recall was initiated after Jetson received 12 reports concerning the scooters. Consumers reported that he wheels loosening or falling off the scooters. There was also a single report "of an injury involving scratches/bruises to a child's face."

Jetson has advised consumers to immediately discontinue use of the item and do not use the scooter until a repair has been made to your item." Consumers can contact Jetson by clicking here for a free repair kit. The kit includes two screws, two bolts and an Allen key, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. Consumers will not need additional tools to install the repair kit. In a statement, Jetson apologized "for any inconvenience this may cause." Jetson also asked consumers "to please share this site with anyone to whom Jetson Star or Nova 3-Wheel Kick Scooter may have been given."