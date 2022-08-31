Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.

You can identify these recalled products most effectively by their lot codes. The recalled "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" bears the lot code 220803-406US, while the recalled "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken" bears the lot code 220803-400US. These products were produced on Aug. 3, 2022 and imported to the U.S. on Aug. 8 from Connoisseur's Kitchen's facility in Surrey, British Columbia. The recall was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The recall was a cooperative effort between the USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. So far, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions to these products, but due to the test results they were recalled out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who believes they may be experiencing the effects of Listeria should consult a healthcare provider immediately.

Listeria is a common reason for food recalls, as it can lead to serious illness depending on who consumes it. In an active, healthy adult, Listeriosis may pass like a mild illness or may not be felt at all. However, among the elderly, newborns, pregnant women and anyone with a weakened immune system, it can have serious complications. In rare cases it can even be fatal.

Common symptoms of Listeriosis include gastointestinal ditress such as diarrhea or vomiting. If the infection spreads beyond the digestive system it may mainfest as a fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. In pregnant women it can lead to miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infections for the newborn.

The agencies in charge of recalls make a particular point to publicize those regarding frozen foods, as they may sit in a customer's freezer for weeks or months without raising the alarm. Anyone who lives in a community where Connoisseur's Kitchen "Spice Mantra" products are available is advised to check their freezers and inform their friends and family.