IRS Website Down: Stimulus Checks Bring Problems to 'Get My Payment' Tool, Banking Websites

As the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began to roll out the first wave of coronavirus stimulus checks, Americans on Wednesday began to report that the IRS website was down. The issues came as the IRS launched two new tools to assist in the rollout of the stimulus checks: the "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" tool and the "Get My Payment" tool, the latter of which launched early Wednesday morning.

According to real-time issues and outages recorder Downdetector, people attempting to access the IRS website began experiencing issues at a high volume at around 6 a.m. The first reports, however, began trickling in as early as 10:30 p.m. last night. By 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, reported problems had surpassed 600, a number that has mostly held steady in the proceeding hours.

Of the reports, 66 percent relate to the website itself, with the remaining 33 percent of incidents having to do with the E-filing process. While an outage map shows the reports coming from all traces of the country, the densest areas of recorded issues are along the east coast.

"Looks like everyone getting same issue. I did not get technical difficulties. I got we can't determine your eligibility. WTH. I am eligible to pay," wrote one person of the issues they have encountered. "I guess the system is overwhelmed with people trying. I did not get locked out yet. Only tried three times. Never even made it to where it ask for my bank account information."

"I know you all feel the same way, but i have to say it.. WHY ARE THEY MAKING THIS SO DIFFICULT AND WE'RE JUST STUCK LIKE THIS? We cant call the IRS, they're 'closed'. The website is telling me the page after I enter my bank information is unavailable BUT it still locked me out for 24 hours!!" wrote another person. "I understand it is due to the high traffic, but this is ridiculous."

Others have reported similar issues. Some have claimed that when they attempt to access either of the newly-launched tools, which require basic information such as social security number, full name, address, and date of birth, they are being met with messages that say the information does not match the IRS' records. Some people are then being blocked from attempting to enter their information again for 24 hours.

"After entering requested info into portal, I was also told info doesn't match what the IRS records show. I entered directly from my tax forms, as well. WTH is going on?!" wrote one person. "First it said 2019 was wrong and do 2018, so I did,and it didn't match either. Oh, and it booted me out and told me I maxed out my visits to the site and come back tomorrow."

At this time, the IRS has not responded to the apparent outage. Wednesday morning also brought outages to a number of banks as Americans went to check their bank accounts to see if their payouts had been deposited. Responding to customers, Fifth Third Bank explained that the outage was "due to high volumes."