Stimulus Checks Make Waves on Social Media After Treasury Orders Donald Trump's Name Printed on Checks

The Treasury Department has reportedly ordered that President Donald Trump's name be printed on every stimulus check sent out during the coronavirus pandemic — a process that could slow their delivery to Americans in need. The decision was just finalized on Monday, according to The Washington Post, shortly before the IRS was due to begin sending the $1,200 checks out to the American people. This is the first time a U.S. president's name has ever been included on an IRS disbursement.

Adding the president's name to the COVID-19 crisis stimulus checks may slow their delivery down by a matter of days, the Post reported. Direct deposit payments began arriving this week for those who had their banking information on file in their 2018 and 2019 taxes, but about 70 million Americans will be waiting on paper checks sent in the mail. Late on Monday, Treasury Department officials decided that those checks would have "President Donald J. Trump" printed on them.

News of this measure caused an uproar on social media. Many people got online to complain that this must be a simple vanity project, since there seems to be no practical purpose for having the president's name on the checks. The Post observed that "the decision is another sign of Trump's effort to cast his response to the pandemic in political terms."

Three different administration officials anonymously told reporters that Trump actually wanted to have his signature on the checks, not just his name. However, the president is not legally authorized to sign disbursements from the U.S. Treasury. Checks from the IRS to citizens are always been signed by civil servants to show that the money is nonpartisan.

This only makes the presence of the president's name on the paper checks that much more confusing, as people online argue. Here is what social media is saying about Trump's last minute change to the coronavirus relief checks going out soon.