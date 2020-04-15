Stimulus Checks: How to Use ‘Get My Payment’ Tool

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has officially launched its new "Get My Payment" tool that will allow Americans to track their coronavirus stimulus checks. While 80 million Americans are expected to receive their payments by Wednesday, millions of others will have to wait a little while longer. The new tool, available on the IRS' website, will allow those Americans to check the status of their payout and also enter their banking information to allow for direct deposit.

To access the tool, simply head over to the IRS website by clicking here. Once there, two sections will appear. The "Non -Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" portal allows those who do not typically file tax returns to enter their information to receive their payouts. The "Filers: Get Your Payment" section, meanwhile, will allow people to track their payments.

After clicking the blue box reading "Get My Payment," the page navigate to a new one. Once there, again click on the blue box reading "Get My Payment." Those using the tool will be directed to a separate page on the IRS website to begin the process.

Those using the tool will be asked to provide the following information: Social Security number, date of birth, and mailing address. The tool will be available on any desktop, phone, or tablet and will not require a download from the app store.

Along with tracking the status of their payments, the tool will also allow people to who filed their tax returns in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information to submit direct deposit information. Doing so will mean that their payouts will be received more quickly. The IRS is hoping to provide as much money via direct deposit as possible, as sending physical checks through the mail could take weeks. The first of those checks aren’t expected to go out until the end of the month.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS will launch the 'Get My Payment' web application next week. The FREE app—which will be found at IRS.gov—will allow taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information," the Treasury Department wrote when first announcing the development of the tool. “Once they do, they will get their Economic Impact Payments in their bank accounts quickly, instead of waiting for a check to arrive in the mail. 'Get My Payment' will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment."