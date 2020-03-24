Donald Trump's Reading During Latest Coronavirus Briefing Blasted for Being 'Boring' and Like 'a Book Report'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump set social media on fire once again. The president took part in a virtual town hall discussion, hosted by Fox News, to address ongoing concerns regarding coronavirus. While much of the country has been in self-isolation in an attempt to help slow the spread, the president suggested that he "would love to have the country opened up, and just raring to go, by Easter," adding "I think it’s possible, why not?"

As coronavirus continues to spread and disrupt day-to-day life, Trump and his administration have received a significant amount of criticism over their handling of coronavirus. There was also significant blowback for his calls to "have the country opened up" by Easter, given that health officials have repeatedly refuted such claims. Including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and a member of the coronavirus response team, who recently got caught violating his own safety protocols on Friday.

Then, in a later briefing, Trump read from a script to deliver information to the public, which has also sparked criticism. Most of it (so far) is over the president's tone, who some feel reflects his lack of concern about the situation on a whole. Some even went straight to Twitter, who compared the ordeal to listening to someone else give a book report.