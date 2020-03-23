New York City Issues Best Sex Practices for Coronavirus Pandemic: 'You Are Your Safest Sex Partner'

Social media has become a never-ending scroll of minute-to-minute updates on the coronavirus pandemic. With over 40,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 20,000 of those belonging to New York, the state has had to take extreme measures in doing what they can to stop the spread. President Donald Trump addressed how the nation is following a 15-day plan to limit the exposure.

One of the state's latest steps caused quite the stir on social media. New York City put out its guide to having sex during the coronavirus threat. The document quickly made the rounds on social media as many found it pretty hilarious. People were struck by how in-depth some of the points got as the guide covered five different points across two pages.

"All New Yorkers should stay home and minimize contact with others to reduce the spread of

COVID-19," the introduction began, before posing a question, "But can you have?"

Did I just hear the NYC Health Dept say “You are your safest sex partner”? — Christina Michelle (@Carsenescu) March 23, 2020

Eventually, the document goes into suggesting people only have sex with someone that is "close to you" and also suggesting that "you are your safest sex partner." The latter emphasized 'you' with an underline. After that, it says, the next safest partner is "someone you know."

“You are your safest sex partner” — obsessed with NYC’s guide to sex during corona pic.twitter.com/xuKRzD0Jhw — Chrissy Rutherford (@chrissyford) March 21, 2020

"The official NYC government guide to having sex during the pandemic is the filthiest document I’ve read in quite some time," one user tweeted.

"Sex & COVID per the NYC Health dept, this is the most NY thing I have read in a minute," a second tweet read.

New York City Health Dpt released a 2 page safe sex memo during Covid-19 NYC wants YOU to masturbate — Isabother (@Isabell_uh) March 23, 2020

Further down, kissing is said to be something that "can easily pass COVID-19."

"Avoid kissing anyone who is not part of your small circle of close contacts," the guide reads.

Other notable points include not having sex if your partner isn't feeling well and ensuring that partners wash up both before and after.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to urge social distancing as the city and the state attempts to flatten the curve. He also ordered hospitals to find a way to increase the number of beds they have available.

"That trajectory is going up — the wave is still going up," Cuomo said, according to NPR. "We have a lot of work to do to get that rate down and get the hospital capacity up."

Photo Credit: Eduardo Munoz / VIEWpress via Getty Images