Donald Trump Sounds off After Canada Says Athletes Will Not Compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

President Donald Trump had Twitter fired up on Monday morning when he tweeted about the United States' participation in the 2020 Olympics. He wrote that he will follow the guidance of Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe in deciding whether or not to attend the event. Many criticized the president's non-commital statement.

Trump's tweet about the 2020 Summer Olympics came the morning after leaders in Australia and Canada both revealed that their countries will not be attending the games this year. According to a report by CBS Sports, The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee both advocated for delaying the Olympics until 2021. Hours later, similar groups in Australia said the same, saying that it was unsafe to hold the competition during the coronavirus global pandemic.

We will be guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan, a great friend of the United States and a man who has done a magnificent job on the Olympic Venue, as to attending the Olympic Games in Japan. He will make the proper decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

The 2020 Olympics were planned to take place in Tokyo, Japan at the end of July. In their statement published on Sunday night, Canadian officials addressed the International Olympic Committee (IOC), implying that it was they would have the final decision on whether or not to go forward with the games.

"While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," read the statement.

Still, in his tweet on Monday morning, Trump deferred to Abe, the leader of the host country. A short while later, Abe himself said that the Olympics might be postponed.

"The IOC's decision is along the lines of what I said before, of holding the event in its complete form. If that becomes difficult — and thinking first about the health of the athletes — we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games," he said, according to a report by CNN.

