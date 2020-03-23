Donald Trump Reacts to 'Friend' Rand Paul Testing Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday night after learning that Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In his message, Trump, 73, called Paul, 57, "friend" and offered an update on his condition.

"My friend (always there when I've needed him!), Senator [Rand Paul], was just tested 'positive' from the Chinese Virus," Trump said, using his controversial term for the coronavirus that multiple health officials have warned against using. "That is not good! He is strong and will get better. Just spoke to him and he was in good spirits." The Kentucky Republican is the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus, with the news coming the same day that Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus package Sunday evening.

A statement from Paul's office posted to his Twitter account Sunday that he was "feeling fine" and was "tested out of an abundance of caution." But some members of Congress have expressed disappointment that Paul didn't do more to self-quarantine earlier and for potentially expoing senators to the coronavirus after he attended a black-tie social event in Louisville, Kentucky, two weeks ago. Several attendees have subsequently tested positive, including the wife of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told fellow senators Sunday at a lunch that Paul was tested because he had been at that event, sources told CNN.

Paul had already shut down his office, telling his staff to work from home about a week and a half ago, CNN's Jake Tapper reported.

In 2019, Paul had part of his lung removed after a 2017 attack by his neighbor at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The attack also left Paul with six broken ribs and bruised lungs. He still occasionally experiences shortness of breath.

Photo credit: Pool / Pool / Getty