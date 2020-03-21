Coronavirus National Emergency: DC Cherry Blossom Tourists Cause Outrage by Ignoring Social Distancing

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed day-to-day life for many people, but not as much as some experts had hoped. All week, photos have shown people continuing to gather in large groups in public spaces, including the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. People turned out in huge numbers to see the cherry blossoms bloom this weekend.

Photos from the Tidal Basin in the nation's capitol this weekend caused mass outrage on Twitter. The partially man-made reservoir is one of the most iconic sights in Washington, D.C. It is the sight of the National Cherry Blossom Festival each spring, though many of the festival's events were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That did not stop people from visiting, however.

I know peak bloom is beautiful and the weather couldn’t be any nicer, but can’t help thinking about social distancing when looking at these crowds. Let’s be safe!! #CherryBlossoms #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EnkCeuW78l — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) March 20, 2020

The basin is the home of lovely Japanese cherry blossom trees, given as a gift to the city of Washington, D.C. They were transplanted in 1912 at the order of Tokyo City Mayor Yukio Ozaki, as a gesture of friendship between the U.S. and Japan.

The trees bloom together each spring, making for a magnificent sight in the city. This year, experts had hoped that most people would avoid the scene as a part of the ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. That was not the case. Here is what Twitter has to say about the large crowds at the Washington, D.C. Tidal Basin this weekend.