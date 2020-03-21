Donald Trump Touts Walmart's Sales During Coronavirus Briefing, and Onlookers Are Not Pleased

President Donald Trump praised Walmart on Saturday during his latest press conference on the coronavirus pandemic. He gave a shout-out to the company's CEO, Doug McMillon, saying he was "really helpful to" the White House during the outbreak. More bizarrely — as far as Twitter was concerned — the president praised the company's sales numbers.

"I assume they're doing pretty well," President Trump said of Walmart, "because people are certainly buying, buying more than even a clip at Christmas, by substantial numbers. Pretty amazing. But they're doing incredibly. They put on tremendous extra staff, you don't have empty shelves. A lot of things have happened that are very good."

Trump claims there are "no empty shelves" because the virus has been so good for Walmart. GOOD! Because I'm going to need more toilet paper to deal with his sh*t. pic.twitter.com/YgCdqds5vQ — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) March 21, 2020

This tangent in the press briefing struck many people as odd, especially those who watched the whole thing live. Many people live-tweeted the press conference blow-by-blow, and they were concerned by the president's apparent fixation on this one company's success through a global crisis.

The press conference was full of strange moments this weekend, and brought fresh criticism on the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Users were also concerned with the vice president, who confirmed that a member of his staff had tested positive for the virus, yet shared a microphone with the other officials on-stage.

Here is what people online are saying about the president's comments on Walmart.