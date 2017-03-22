This Gwen Stefani-Approved Beauty Tool Will Change Your Makeup Routine Forever

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 13, 2016 at 2:27pm PDT

If you like to follow along to beauty tutorials (or are just guilty of always looking for good lighting), this new beauty tool will change your makeup routine for good.

Gregory Arlt, the Director of Makeup Artistry for MAC Cosmetics, swears by the Glamcor Riki Skinny Vanity Mirror — so much that he uses it while working with celebs like Gwen Stefani and Angelina Jolie.

“Warmer or golden light (think: candlelight) is perfect for applying makeup, because it makes the skin look radiant,” he told E! News. “On the other hand, light that is more blue can bleach out the skin or makeup—it’s not ideal.”

The Glamcor mirror uses LED lights to imitate natural golden light. In fact, it took two years for designers of the mirror to perfect its five stages of dimming.

What’s more is that the mirror is always selfie-ready; clip it onto your phone or tablet (no more awkward arm angles!) and connect it via Bluetooth to snap a pic via the button on the mirror.

If your style is old school, that’s fine, too; the mirror comes with an adjustable stand for regular use.

So what will it take to get your hands on the mirror? You’ll have to shell out $195. Is it worth it to get that perfect selfie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

